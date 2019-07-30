Singapore's sovereign wealth fund joins BlackRock and KKR in landmark Abu Dhabi oil investment

View of Abu Dhabi's skyline at sunset from Dhow Harbour in the UAE.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has joined major Wall Street investors in a landmark oil pipeline partnership with Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company (ADNOC), bringing the total investment in the project to nearly $5 billion.

The move, which will see GIC invest $600 million in select ADNOC crude pipeline infrastructure, follows a deal signed in February between the United Arab Emirates' national oil company and U.S. heavyweights BlackRock and KKR. The $4 billion agreement marked the first time institutional investors joined forces with a Middle Eastern national oil producer.

The addition of GIC, which follows a further $300 million investment in the project by Abu Dhabi's Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund (ADRPBF) in April, brings the combined lease-based investment by the investors to $4.9 billion.

The follow-on investment agreement will give GIC a 6% stake in the entity ADNOC Oil Pipelines LLC, which was created in February. BlackRock and KKR together hold 40%, with ADRPBF holding 3% and ADNOC the remaining 51%, according to an ADNOC press release issued Tuesday.

ADNOC retains sovereignty over and management of the pipeline operations, with the transaction expected to close by the end of this year, subject to approvals.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute ranks Singapore's GIC as the sixth-largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, and estimates it holds approximately $440 billion in total assets.