Seven cities see home prices heating up again, but Seattle sinks, according to S&P Case-Shiller

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains were still shrinking in May on a national level, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation yet again.

Nationally, home prices rose 3.4% annually in May, down from the 3.5% annual gain in April, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices. The 10-city price composite rose 2.2%, down from 2.3% the month before. The 20-city composite showed a 2.4% annual gain, down from 2.5% in April.

"Nationally, year-over-year home price gains were lower in May than in April, but not dramatically so and a broad-based moderation continued," said Philip Murphy, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Governance at S&P Dow Jones Indices in a release.

Other more recent indexes have shown price gains growing. This particular read is a three-month running average ending in May, so it is less current.