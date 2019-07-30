Dow futures higher as investors look ahead to Fed meeting, Apple earnings

U.S. stock index futures indexes were slightly higher Tuesday morning, ahead of a key meeting by the Federal Reserve.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 35 points, indicating a higher open of more than 41 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Traders are focused on the upcoming Fed meeting, which starts Tuesday. Market expectations point to a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, which would be the first rate cut in a decade.

On the data front, there will be personal and consumer spending figures out at 08:30 a.m. ET; as well as pending home sales and consumer confidence numbers due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Mastercard and Under Armour are reporting before the bell. Apple and Mondelez will be updating investors after the bell.

Wall Street ended on a mixed note Monday as investors monitored a new round of trade talks between the U.S. and China and weighed the upcoming Fed decision.