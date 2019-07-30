Dow futures higher as investors look ahead to Fed meeting, Apple earnings

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earningsread more
Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...China Politicsread more
In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.Start-upsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Scienceread more
U.S. stock index futures indexes were slightly higher Tuesday morning, ahead of a key meeting by the Federal Reserve.
At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 35 points, indicating a higher open of more than 41 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.
Traders are focused on the upcoming Fed meeting, which starts Tuesday. Market expectations point to a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, which would be the first rate cut in a decade.
On the data front, there will be personal and consumer spending figures out at 08:30 a.m. ET; as well as pending home sales and consumer confidence numbers due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
In corporate news, Mastercard and Under Armour are reporting before the bell. Apple and Mondelez will be updating investors after the bell.
Wall Street ended on a mixed note Monday as investors monitored a new round of trade talks between the U.S. and China and weighed the upcoming Fed decision.