Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Electronic Arts, Amgen, FireEye

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Share of Apple rose more than 4% in after-hours trading after the tech giant reported higher-than-expected earnings for its June quarter, and its revenue returned to growth after two down quarters. The company reported earnings of $2.18 on revenues of $53.8 billion versus the $2.10 on revenues of $53.39 billion analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. Apple's revenue guidance range for the fourth quarter is $61 billion to $64 billion, above the $60.98 billion analysts had expected. "Great services quarter, unbelievable wearables quarter, significant progress on iPhone, and off-the-charts significant progress on China, compared to where we were the previous quarter," Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton.

Electronic Arts jumped 3.9% after the gaming company's first-quarter revenues beat analysts' estimates. The company reported revenues of $743 million, topping the $719 analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said the company brought "rich new experiences to our growing communities for Apex Legends, EA SPORTS, The Sims and more."

Amgen ticked up 2.7% after the biotechnology company beat expectations with its second-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.97 on revenues of $5.87 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $3.59 on revenues of $5.68 billion, according to Refinitiv. In a statement, Chairman and CEO Robert Bradway highlighted "newer products generating strong volume gains globally and many first-in-class medicines advancing through our pipeline."

Shares of FireEye dropped 15% after the cybersecurity company reported mixed second-quarter earnings and a weak guidance for the third quarter. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 1 cent on revenues of $218 million, versus the earnings per share of 1 cent on revenues of $215 million analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. FireEye's guidance for the third quarter included adjusted earnings per share of between 0 and 2 cents versus the 7 cents analysts expected, and a revenue range of $217 million to $221 million versus the $228 million expected. FireEye's CFO Frank Verdecanna said "a greater than expected increase in expenses related to cloud hosting and commissions on new business" negatively impacted the company's gross and operating margins.