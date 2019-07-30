Trump calls for large interest rate cut a day before Fed to make decision

President Donald Trump kept up the pressure on the Federal Reserve, calling Tuesday for the central bank to enact a substantial interest rate cut.

The call, made during an exchange with reporters, comes as the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee convenes for its two-day meeting, during which it is widely expected to approve a 25 basis point cut in the central bank's benchmark overnight funds rate.

Asked whether the quarter-point cut would be enough, Trump said he thinks the Fed should have acted sooner and believes the economy would have been better off without the rate hikes that began in December 2015. In total, the Fed increased rates nine times in an effort to normalize monetary policy from the extreme accommodation implemented during and after the financial crisis.

Despite his disapproval of the Fed's actions, Trump said he thinks the economy is strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policy.

