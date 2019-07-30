Your first trade for Tuesday, July 30

"This headline is not good one for Capital One," says RBC Capital Markets.Banksread more
Analysts say that low expectations Apple a lot of room to overachieve, even as the company is coming off of of two straight quarters of year-over-year revenue decline.Technologyread more
Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains were still shrinking in May on a national level, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation yet again.Real Estateread more
Yale University economics professor Robert Shiller sees justification for a quarter-point interest rate hike.Trading Nationread more
The call comes ahead of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut this week.Economyread more
Goldman Sachs raises its 2019 year-end price target for the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index by 3% to 3,100.Marketsread more
"We could cap that forever. And what we get is less innovation and still have growing health-care costs," argues Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks.Health and Scienceread more
Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer to equal-weight from overweight and slashed it price target to $40 per share from $48 per share.Investingread more
Beyond Meat said on Monday that existing investors will be selling 3 million shares in a secondary offering even though the IPO was less than three months ago.Technologyread more
Procter & Gamble swung to a loss in its fourth quarter after the company reported an $8 billion write down of its Gillette brand.Retailread more
Capital One offered guidelines on how to determine if information had been accessed as well as instructions on how to secure an account.Banksread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of UnitedHealth.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of General Electric.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of Square.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Nordstrom.
Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, LABS.CCP, RIV.V, APH.TO, CF.TO, VFF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, CWEB, KHRN.V, WMD.V, CARA.O, TLRY.O, FIRE.TO, PCLO.V, HEXO.TO, EMH.V, ZENA.ALP, FLWR.CXX, ARNA.O, VIVO.V, NRTH.V, IIPR.K, XLY.V, ALEF.TO