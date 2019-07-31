Beyond Meat's competitor Impossible Foods gets FDA approval, opens door to sell at grocers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple's stock gains the last 4 years are largely the product of...

Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.

Marketsread more

Private payroll growth tops estimates as jobs market shows signs...

Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.

Economyread more

Fed's credibility at stake as it looks to cut rates under...

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.

The Fedread more

Ohio Senator Brown attacks stock buybacks with bill to mandate...

Brown's new bill would prohibit "excessive" buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million of stock repurchases.

Marketsread more

Under Armour just slipped into correction, and chart suggests...

But Katie Stockton says the bull case for Under Armour's long-term strength remains intact.

Trading Nationread more

Apple proves it can cure its iPhone addiction

Apple delivered a strong quarter despite falling iPhone sales. It showed strong growth in its wearables and services categories.

Technologyread more

Fed to cut rates for first time since 2008 to stop economy from...

The Fed is about to take the unusual step of cutting interest rates to save an economic expansion, not an economy that is in a downward spiral.

Market Insiderread more

FAA regulators knew of Boeing Max risk after first crash: WSJ

The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.

Airlinesread more

Trade talks to continue in September in the US, Chinese state...

The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

Traderead more

Beyond Meat's competitor Impossible Foods gets FDA approval,...

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the key ingredient in the plant-based burger of Beyond Meat's rival Impossible Foods.

Food & Beverageread more

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now it's depending on...

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds and Beats headphones.

Technologyread more

Chipmaker AMD falls after reporting revenue decline

Advanced Micro Devices blamed lower graphics channels sales and lower semi-custom product revenue for the declining revenue.

Technologyread more
Food & Beverage

Beyond Meat's competitor Impossible Foods gets FDA approval, opens door to sell at grocers

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • The FDA has approved Impossible Foods' use of soy leghemoglobin as a color additive.
  • The decision means that Beyond Meat's rival can start selling its products in grocery stores, barring any objections.
Burger King says in a test market featuring the Impossible Whopper in April there was a big bump in foot traffic.
Impossible Foods

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the key ingredient in the plant-based burger of Beyond Meat's rival Impossible Foods. 

The regulator said Wednesday that it has cleared Impossible's use of soy leghemoglobin — or heme — as a color additive, clearing the way for Impossible to start selling its products in grocery stores.

If the FDA does not receive any objections from anyone adversely affected by the ingredient in 30 days, Impossible can start selling the product directly to consumers, rather than just restaurants.

VIDEO8:3808:38
The rise of fake meat
Restaurants