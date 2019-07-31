Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

FED CUTS RATE BY A QUARTER POINT

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

The Fedread more

Fed Chief Powell says rate move was a 'mid-cycle adjustment,'...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

The Fedread more

Two Fed officials disagree with decision to cut interest rates

Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.

Economyread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

The Fedread more

FTC: Equifax might run out of cash, so please take the credit...

"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...

Technologyread more

In Michigan, 2020 Democrats mostly ignore a key piece of Trump's...

Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's what that Fed rate cut means for you

For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.

Personal Financeread more

Fed disappoints markets by sounding more 'neutral' than dovish

The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Jack Dorsey is having an epic year — and he's not talking about...

Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.

Investingread more

Cooperman: Trump pulling gains forward by trying to boost stocks...

"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.

Investingread more

Nordstrom family reportedly prepares proposal to increase stake...

The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...

Retailread more

Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase

Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after it lowered interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Marketsread more
Markets

Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The fed funds futures market now points to an 80% of at least a quarter point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, according to CME FedWatch tool.
  • Traders are also pricing in two more cuts on the benchmark lending rate to the range of 150 to 175 basis points by the end of 2019.
  • The Fed on Wednesday dropped the target range for its overnight lending rate to 2% to 2.25%, or 25 basis points from the previous level.
  • The Fed also left the door open to future cuts, saying it will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" as it continues to evaluate the incoming data.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after it lowered interest rates for the first time since 2008 and hinted at further accommodation.

The fed funds futures market now points to a 75% of at least a quarter point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, according to CME FedWatch tool. Prior to Fed's decision at 2 p.m. ET, traders were pricing in about a 65% chance of a rate reduction in September.

Traders are also pricing in two more cuts on the benchmark lending rate to the range of 150 to 175 basis points by the end of 2019.

The tool is based on futures pricing from live markets and reflect the views of traders placing real bets on the CME exchange.

The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday dropped the target range for its overnight lending rate to 2% to 2.25%, or 25 basis points from the previous level.

The Fed also left the door open to future cuts, saying it will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" as it continues to evaluate the incoming data.

The central bank cited "muted inflation" in its move and also ended its balance sheet reduction two months earlier.