Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.Economyread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...Technologyread more
Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.2020 Electionsread more
For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.Personal Financeread more
The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.Investingread more
"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.Investingread more
The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...Retailread more
Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after it lowered interest rates for the first time since 2008 and hinted at further accommodation.
The fed funds futures market now points to a 75% of at least a quarter point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, according to CME FedWatch tool. Prior to Fed's decision at 2 p.m. ET, traders were pricing in about a 65% chance of a rate reduction in September.
Traders are also pricing in two more cuts on the benchmark lending rate to the range of 150 to 175 basis points by the end of 2019.
The tool is based on futures pricing from live markets and reflect the views of traders placing real bets on the CME exchange.
The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday dropped the target range for its overnight lending rate to 2% to 2.25%, or 25 basis points from the previous level.
The Fed also left the door open to future cuts, saying it will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" as it continues to evaluate the incoming data.
The central bank cited "muted inflation" in its move and also ended its balance sheet reduction two months earlier.