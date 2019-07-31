Cisco settles with cybersecurity whistleblower, setting a precedent

Cisco has settled with federal, state and local agencies for $8.6 million in a first-of-its-kind whistleblower case involving a cybersecurity flaw.

The case involves attempts by a Denmark-based employee of a Cisco partner, who alerted the company in November 2008 to a flaw in software made for a line of Cisco surveillance cameras. The problem wasn't fixed for years, and the funds are meant to reimburse the whistleblower and federal, state and local entities to whom Cisco misrepresented the safety of the cameras.

Though the settlement is relatively small, it's a case that many companies will be watching closely as they navigate the hundreds or thousands of vulnerability reports they receive from outside researchers each month, and try to parse which ones need attention and which are just hype.

In a statement, Cisco said, "We are pleased to have resolved a 2011 dispute involving the architecture of a video security technology product we added to our portfolio through the Broadware acquisition in 2007. There was no allegation or evidence that any unauthorized access to customers' video occurred as a result of the architecture."