Credit Suisse second-quarter net profit jumps 45% beating expectations

The logo of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse is seen on October 17, 2017 in Zurich.

Credit Suisse reported a net income of 937 million Swiss francs ($945 million) for the second quarter of this year, beating analyst expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 720.3 million Swiss francs ($726.13 million) for the second-quarter of 2019.

The Swiss bank had reported a net profit of 647 million Swiss francs for the same period a year ago.

Here are some of the key highlights for the quarter:

Pre-tax income hit 1.3 billion Swiss francs vs 1.1 billion Swiss francs a year ago

Return on tangible equity stood at 9.7% vs 6.9% a year ago

CET1 ratio reached 12.5% vs 12.8% a year ago﻿

The Swiss-lender surprised analysts on Wednesday by achieving a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of nearly 10% ahead of expectations. ROTE measures the bank's ability to deal with potential losses. The higher the ROTE, the more sound the bank is considered to be.

The bank achieved this number for the first time since the restructuring drive taken up in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Speaking to CNBC's Carolin Roth, Thiam said: "We also think we can go much higher on that (ROTE)...and that's a function of particularly the growth in wealth management."

The bank's international wealth management division grew from a year ago. It reported a net income of 444 million Swiss francs for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 433 million Swiss francs a year ago.

Credit Suisse said that wealth management "delivered robust results in the second quarter with stronger asset gathering after the slowdown experienced in the first quarter of the year."