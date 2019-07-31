Forget Tesla, thieves are targeting powerful cars and pickups

Teslas may be the most talked about cars on the road, but they are not the hottest models with auto thieves. In fact, new data shows the top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks.

"None of the models on the most stolen vehicle list are cheap," said Matt Moore, vice president for the Highway Loss Data Institute, which tracks insurance loss statistics. "Thieves are looking to make money, so they look for the pricier models."

This year, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat had the second highest theft rate among vehicles from model years 2016-2018, according to HLDI. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for a 2018 Challenger Hellcat was of $64,295, according to the auto website Edmunds. Meanwhile, the average transaction price for many of the most popular pickup trucks is now well over $40,000.