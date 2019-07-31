Forget Tesla, thieves are targeting powerful cars and pickups

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.2020 Electionsread more
Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros for the second-quarter of the year on Thursday.Earningsread more
Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the rationale behind the sale of the company's modem business to Apple for $1 billion and said the chipmaker still has a big role to play in 5G...Technologyread more
In the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Kamala Harris argued Trump failed to follow through on promises to working people.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
The top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks, according to a new report from Highway Loss Data Institute.Airlinesread more
Singaporean, Chinese and Indian universities dominate the top ranks of the region's ultra-wealthy alumni, according to a new report.Earnread more
The Shanghai composite fell 0.78% by the afternoon as data from a private survey showed that China's manufacturing activity contracted again in July.Asia Marketsread more
"If you look at Hong Kong's property market, historically, basically when the U.S. economy catches a cold or sneezes, Hong Kong's property market is going to catch a cold," a...Real Estateread more
Teslas may be the most talked about cars on the road, but they are not the hottest models with auto thieves. In fact, new data shows the top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks.
"None of the models on the most stolen vehicle list are cheap," said Matt Moore, vice president for the Highway Loss Data Institute, which tracks insurance loss statistics. "Thieves are looking to make money, so they look for the pricier models."
This year, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat had the second highest theft rate among vehicles from model years 2016-2018, according to HLDI. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for a 2018 Challenger Hellcat was of $64,295, according to the auto website Edmunds. Meanwhile, the average transaction price for many of the most popular pickup trucks is now well over $40,000.
For more than two decades, the institute has reported which vehicles are most and least likely to be stolen. This year, the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X have two of the lowest theft rates, according the HLDI.
Moore said one reason the two Tesla vehicles are almost 90% less likely to be stolen than the average car could be that many electric cars are parked in garages or close to homes so that the cars are close to a power supply for recharging batteries.
"Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity, and electric cars parked in locked garages where they are recharging certainly makes it harder for a thief," he said.
How often a car or truck is stolen does impact how much owners pay for auto insurance. So those models with a higher theft rate are likely to carry a higher insurance premium, especially if the cars are being driven in areas of the country where auto thefts are more common.
Overall, auto thefts are declining in the U.S. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports 773,139 vehicles were stolen in 2017, down 53% from 1991, when auto thefts peaked at 1.66 million vehicles.
Source: HLDI
Source: HLDI