Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.Economyread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...Technologyread more
Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.2020 Electionsread more
For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.Personal Financeread more
The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.Investingread more
"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.Investingread more
The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...Retailread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.
Text removed from the June statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.