FED CUTS RATE BY A QUARTER POINT

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

Fed Chief Powell says rate move was a 'mid-cycle adjustment,'...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

Two Fed officials disagree with decision to cut interest rates

Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

FTC: Equifax might run out of cash, so please take the credit...

"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...

In Michigan, 2020 Democrats mostly ignore a key piece of Trump's...

Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.

Here's what that Fed rate cut means for you

For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.

Fed disappoints markets by sounding more 'neutral' than dovish

The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.

Jack Dorsey is having an epic year — and he's not talking about...

Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.

Cooperman: Trump pulling gains forward by trying to boost stocks...

"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.

Nordstrom family reportedly prepares proposal to increase stake...

The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...

Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase to 80%

Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after it lowered interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

Text removed from the June statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.