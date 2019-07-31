Pro-Trump super PAC and nonprofit combine to raise $17.8 million in the first half

Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action and its sister nonprofit America First Policies combined to raise $17.8 million during the first half of 2019.

America First Action brought in $8.9 million, which equaled America First Policies' haul, a spokeswoman for the group, Kelly Sadler, told CNBC. She also noted that the two organizations have a combined $21 million on hand and have an extra $40 million in outstanding donor pledges.

Linda McMahon, who chairs America First Action, has said the super PAC is looking to raise $300 million throughout Trump's 2020 bid for re-election. McMahon has said America First Action is planning to target swing states Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania with polling, voter registration and focus groups.

"My first order of business as Chair of America First Action is to crush our fundraising goals and ensure we have every dollar we need to fight off each of President Trump's enemies in 2020," she said in a statement. "No other group is more dedicated to helping the President advance his agenda and win again."

McMahon, the former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, had previously served as President Donald Trump's Small Business Administration boss. She left the Cabinet earlier this year to take over at America First Action.

McMahon and her team's efforts to court big money donors could give Trump the extra boost needed to maintain his spot in the White House. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee worked to raise over $100 million in the second quarter.

McMahon is listed as one of at least 10 financiers that gave handsomely to America First Action.

She gave $1 million to the super PAC during the first half. Other top contributors were real estate tycoon Geoffrey Palmer ($2 million), Marlene Ricketts, the wife of business executive Joe Rickets, ($500,000), and Vital Pharmaceuticals who gave $250,000.