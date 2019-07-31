The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial markets

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.US Marketsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.Technologyread more
The DNC had claimed that Russia, whose intelligence operatives in 2016 infiltrated the computers of the Democratic party and the campaign of its eventual presidential nominee...Politicsread more
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to rematch during night two of the second Democratic debates on Wednesday following a contentious first debate last month.2020 Electionsread more
Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.2020 Electionsread more
Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.Economyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate decision was not a result of political pressure.The Fedread more
Stocks cratered, the dollar hit a more than two-year high and bond yields ripped higher after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting, after it trimmed the fed funds rate by a quarter point Wednesday.
Markets have been on tenterhooks, once expecting three rate hikes this year, and then an easy Fed policy stance, even as the economy has been showing signs of improvement. But the Fed has been facing the unusual task of explaining why it was cutting rates in the face of stronger economic data.
Traders said there was disappointment with the Fed's statement, which was perceived more as neutral than dovish, but when Powell later said during a press briefing that the Fed's action was a "midcycle adjustment to policy" that sent markets reeling.
"I think by that it means he doesn't necessarily mean more cuts are coming, maybe not necessarily one off but not indicative of more aggressive cuts," said Ben Jeffery, a fixed income strategist at BMO.
Powell later explained, during his press conference, that he meant that the Fed was not embarking on a long rate-cutting cycle, as in a recession. He also described a Fed policy transition that began after it raised rates for the last time in December, then paused and then moved forward to cut rates by a quarter point. The fed funds rate range is now 2 to 2.25%.
"Let me be clear: What I said was it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," Powell said. "I didn't say it's just one or anything like that. When you think about rate-cutting cycles, they go on for a long time and the committee's not seeing that. Not seeing us in that place. You would do that if you saw real economic weakness and you thought that the federal funds rate needed to be cut a lot. That's not what we're seeing."
Ward McCarthy, Jefferies chief financial economist, said Powell did not make a strong case for the cut where he described once "boiling" trade issues as now "simmering." The cut was also met by two dissenters, from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George.
"The position is not well enunciated. The policy statement was ambiguous and frankly he hasn't done anything to clarify it," McCarthy said. "He seems like he's not confident. My take is they're worried about downside risks. Since they've already taken the step [to cut rates], they'll probably take another, but his comments and the two dissents suggest this is not the beginning of a major easing cycle and that's what hammered the market."
BMO's Jeffery said fed funds futures are now reflecting slower rate cutting by the Fed. In the fed funds futures, there is a 60% chance of a 25 basis cut for September, but a 100% chance of the next quarter point by November.
"I don't think it accomplished anything," McCarthy said. "It may temporarily satiate market expectations, but the price action suggested the opposite, and you know it's not going to satiate the White House twitter account. I think the Fed has put itself in a very awkward position. It could not easily defend itself, and that's what we're getting out of Powell."
The Dow fell as much as 478 points and was down more than 230 points in late trading. The 2-year Treasury yield, most reflecting the Fed 's policy, went on a wild ride to above 1.95% from a low of 1.79% before the Fed statement.