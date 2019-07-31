Trade talks to continue in September in the US, Chinese state media says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.Marketsread more
Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.Economyread more
If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.The Fedread more
The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.Airlinesread more
But Katie Stockton says the bull case for Under Armour's long-term strength remains intact.Trading Nationread more
The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.Traderead more
The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds and Beats headphones.Technologyread more
General Electric shares rise after second-quarter earnings tops expectations and it gives a better-than-expected outlook for cash flow.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts said Apple's earnings were solid but expect more from the iPhone going forward.Marketsread more
GE says the Boeing 737 Max grounding hit its cash flow this quarter and warns of more hits, the latest sign of how the grounding its rippling through Boeing's supply chain.Aerospace & Defenseread more
The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September after the two countries discussed increasing Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products in the latest talks in Shanghai, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.
The two sides conducted "frank, efficient and constructive in-depth exchanges" on major economic and trade issues, and they discussed that China will increase its purchase of American farm goods and the U.S. will create "favorable conditions" for it, Xinhua said on Wednesday, adding that the next round of "high-level" talks will convene in the U.S. in September.
Hu Xijin, a Chinese official tabloid editor followed by Wall Street for insight, echoed the sentiment in a Twitter post.
The White House did not yet put out a statement on the result of Tuesday's discussion or the schedule for future stocks. The White House did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.
This week's two-day meetings in Shanghai, the first in-person trade talks since a G20 truce, didn't yield much progress on other key conflicts in the trade dispute including the U.S.' Huawei ban and China's intellectual property violations, according to Xinhua. In the midst of the talks, President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets criticizing China's trade practices, claiming that it's not buying more U.S. agricultural products as it promised to do.
"China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don't come through," Trump wrote Tuesday.
He alleged that China may be awaiting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
"They should probably wait out our Election to see if we get one of the Democrat stiffs like Sleepy Joe...The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all," Trump said.
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a truce in June at the G20 summit after the trade talks collapsed in May that prompted a steep U.S. tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods. The Trump administration also blacklisted Huawei, forcing U.S. companies to cut ties with it. China later said a deal will not be reached unless the existing tariffs are stripped.