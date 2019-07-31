Trump orders Navy to rescind awards given to prosecutors of SEAL Eddie Gallagher

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.

Fed Chairman Powell says rate move was a 'midcycle adjustment'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

Trump says Fed Chief Powell 'let us down' by not clearly...

President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.

Top Amazon executive Jeff Blackburn, head of entertainment and...

Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.

Fed cuts rate by a quarter point, cites 'global developments,'...

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Fitbit, Qualcomm,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.

Dow drops 330 points after Powell hints rate cut not the start of...

Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.

FTC: Equifax might run out of cash, so please take the credit...

The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.

Judge tosses Democratic lawsuit against Trump campaign, Russia,...

The DNC had claimed that Russia, whose intelligence operatives in 2016 infiltrated the computers of the Democratic Party and the campaign of its eventual presidential nominee,...

SmileDirectClub aims for $1 billion IPO in September: Sources

The company is on track to generate $1 billion in revenue in 2019, one of the people said.

Harris, Biden set for rematch in night two of second Democratic...

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to rematch during night two of the second Democratic debates on Wednesday following a contentious first debate last month.

Trump orders Navy to rescind awards given to prosecutors of SEAL...

Gallagher, 40, was acquitted of murder in the killing of a teenage ISIS fighter who was taken prisoner in 2017 in Iraq.

Trump orders Navy to rescind awards given to prosecutors of SEAL Eddie Gallagher

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had ordered top U.S. Navy officials to rescind the achievement medals awarded to military prosecutors involved in case against Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was found not guilty of murder earlier this month.
  • Trump's announcement on Twitter came a day after the military-oriented web site Task & Purpose revealed that the four attorneys and four members of their legal support staff were given Navy Achievement Medals in a July 10 ceremony.
President Donald Trump talking with the press as he leaves the White House in Washington, DC.
Michael Brochstein | LightRocket | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had ordered top U.S. Navy officials to rescind the achievement medals awarded to military prosecutors involved in case against Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was found not guilty of murder and another serious crime earlier this month.

Trump's announcement on Twitter came a day after the military-oriented web site Task & Purpose revealed that the four Navy attorneys and four members of their legal support staff were given Navy Achievement Medals in a July 10 ceremony.

Trump said those awards were "ridiculously given."

Task & Purpose, in its article Tuesday, reported that members of the prosecution were awarded the medals, just eight days after Gallagher's acquittals for "superb results," "expert litigation" and "exceptional witness preparation."

One of the prosecutors, Brian John, was was praised in his award for "brilliant legal acumen" and performance despite an "unforseen personnel change" that led him to become the top prosecutor in the case.

John became lead prosecutor in June after the judge in the case removed the former lead prosecutor, Commander Christopher Czaplak after learning Czaplak had electronically tracked the email communications of Gallagher's lawyers without obtaining a warrant.

Gallagher, 40, was acquitted of murder in the killing of a teenage ISIS fighter who was taken prisoner in 2017 in Iraq.

Trump had helped Gallagher to receive a transfer before his trial from a military brig to less restrictive barracks.

While he was acquitted of the murder charge, along with other charges of attempted murder of two noncombatants, Gallagher was convicted of wrongful posing for an unofficial picture with a human casualty.

While that latter charge has a maximum penalty of four months of incarceration, Gallagher had spent more than twice that amount of time locked up before his trial.

David Goggins: How I went from 300 pounds to a Navy SEAL
