Trump says Fed Chief Powell 'let us down' by not clearly signaling more rate cuts

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.Technologyread more
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.Market Insiderread more
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.US Marketsread more
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.Technologyread more
The DNC had claimed that Russia, whose intelligence operatives in 2016 infiltrated the computers of the Democratic Party and the campaign of its eventual presidential nominee,...Politicsread more
The company is on track to generate $1 billion in revenue in 2019, one of the people said.Wall Streetread more
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to rematch during night two of the second Democratic debates on Wednesday following a contentious first debate last month.2020 Electionsread more
President Donald Trump said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.
The rate move, the first cut in more than a decade, was widely expected. But the stock market sold off aggressively after Powell said during a news conference that the move was just a "mid-cycle adjustment," which traders took to mean this is not the start of a longer-term easing period.
"What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, The European Union and other countries around the world," Trump wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.
"As usual, Powell let us down, but at least he is ending quantitative tightening, which shouldn't have started in the first place - no inflation," Trump wrote. "We are winning anyway, but I am certainly not getting much help from the Federal Reserve!"
Trump has pushed the central bank to pursue looser monetary policy and blasted its past decisions to hike rates.
The Federal Reserve operates independently of the White House. During a press conference Powell said the central bank would never move rates because of political factors or to prove its independence.
The Fed said its decision to lower the key interest rate despite a strong economy was motivated by fears of a potential future slowdown.
Read more: The Fed's credibility is at stake as it looks to cut rates under pressure from a vocal president