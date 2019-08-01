Watch: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks after rate decision

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.Market Insiderread more
[The stream is slated to start at 07:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest interest rate decision.
The BOE left its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday. Investors will likely tune into Carney's speech for any comments on the health of the U.K. economy, especially as fears of a no-deal Brexit escalate.
Thursday's decision marks the first since the appointment of Boris Johnson as Britain's new prime minister. Johnson has promised a tough approach to Brexit proceedings, saying the U.K. will leave the EU by a deadline of October 31 "do or die, come what may."
It also comes as major global central banks become increasingly dovish amid concerns of slowing economic growth. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut rates for the first time in more than a decade, while the European Central Bank recently signaled a rate cut could be on the horizon.