Bank of England slashes growth forecasts amid no-deal Brexit fears

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England (BOE), gestures while speaking during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

The Bank of England (BOE) pushed back against calls to cut interest rates on Thursday, leaving borrowing costs unchanged amid an intensifying risk of a no-deal departure from the European Union.

With less than 100 days to go before the country is set to leave the bloc, the BOE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Mark Carney, unanimously voted to hold interest rates at 0.75%.

The central bank also cut its growth forecasts for the U.K. economy, amid worries about Brexit and a slowing global economy.

The BOE, which assumes Britain will avoid a Brexit shock, said it now expects to see growth of 1.3% both this year and next, down from 1.5% and 1.6% respectively in its May forecast.

The decision comes at a time of growing uncertainty over the terms of Britain's departure from the EU. Newly elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who officially entered Downing Street last week, has vowed to deliver Brexit by October 31 "come what may " — even if that means leaving without a deal in place.

The central bank said the government's Brexit stance had prompted a "marked depreciation of the sterling exchange rate," with the pound hovering near a three-year low against a basket of other major currencies.

The U.K. currency traded down almost 0.4% at $1.2111 shortly after the BOE's decision.

"Underlying growth appears to have slowed since 2018 to a rate below potential, reflecting both the impact of intensifying Brexit-related uncertainties on business investment and weaker global growth on net trade," the BOE said.