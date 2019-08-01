Cramer's lightning round: Hold on to Chipotle — It has no China worries

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump China tariffs raise fear that trade war is the 'new status...

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.

Traderead more

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trump tariff threat pushes up chance for Fed rate cuts as...

If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.

Market Insiderread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Tesla plans solar roof testing at its Fremont car plant, building...

CNBC found building permits that show Tesla plans renewed solar roof testing effort, this time at its car factory in Fremont, California.

Technologyread more

Cramer: New tariffs and forecast cuts are coming — Here's how to...

"We're now back in a world where international companies will be forced to cut their forecasts," Jim Cramer says

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Etsy,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.

Market Insiderread more

Additional rate cut may be necessary if trade war persists:...

The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.

The Fedread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Hold on to Chipotle — It has no China worries

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Chipotle: "I want you to hold Chipotle. This is the kind of stock that you don't have to worry about with China. The stock is up a lot, so there will be profit-taking and you buy it because they've got their destiny under control."

Hexo: "Too early. Too early. Too early. Aphria, by the way, reported a good quarter, but we got to wait. You have to watch Cronos and Canopy to figure out if one of them should be a buy, but we're close. "

Nutanix: "They're competing with VMWare, which is one of my absolute favorite companies. Stock's down 50%. It's got to have some floor somewhere. I have not been able to find it. ... Reported a bad number tonight. I'm struggling, struggling, struggling about where the bottom is, Nutanix."

Anaplan: "I like Anaplan, a lot. .... These stocks are going to have profit-taking 'cause they're up a lot, and Anaplan is up 112%, so don't expect it to run here."

Sonic Automotive: "It's good, but ... I'll raise you with Lithia. I think Lithia is even better. "

Boot Barn: "I do like it."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:4703:47
Cramer's lightning round: Hold on to Chipotle — It has no China worries
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com