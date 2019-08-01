Cramer's lightning round: Hold on to Chipotle — It has no China worries

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.
Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.
CNBC found building permits that show Tesla plans renewed solar roof testing effort, this time at its car factory in Fremont, California.
"We're now back in a world where international companies will be forced to cut their forecasts," Jim Cramer says
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.
The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.
Chipotle: "I want you to hold Chipotle. This is the kind of stock that you don't have to worry about with China. The stock is up a lot, so there will be profit-taking and you buy it because they've got their destiny under control."
Hexo: "Too early. Too early. Too early. Aphria, by the way, reported a good quarter, but we got to wait. You have to watch Cronos and Canopy to figure out if one of them should be a buy, but we're close. "
Nutanix: "They're competing with VMWare, which is one of my absolute favorite companies. Stock's down 50%. It's got to have some floor somewhere. I have not been able to find it. ... Reported a bad number tonight. I'm struggling, struggling, struggling about where the bottom is, Nutanix."
Anaplan: "I like Anaplan, a lot. .... These stocks are going to have profit-taking 'cause they're up a lot, and Anaplan is up 112%, so don't expect it to run here."
Sonic Automotive: "It's good, but ... I'll raise you with Lithia. I think Lithia is even better. "
Boot Barn: "I do like it."
