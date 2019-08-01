Democratic debate: The climate change plan that got buried by last night's Biden-Harris bickering

Set to be the first American generations to be worse off than their parents, facing the threat of climate change and struggling with how to pay for college, money matters matter to young voters in this election. This series is dedicated to giving every single candidate a platform to share their economic vision for America with the voters — and find out whether they prefer Hulu or Netflix.

Experience: U.S. House of Representatives, Washington (1993–2012); Governor of Washington (2013–present)

Education: University of Washington, B.A. (1974); Willamette University School of Law, J.D. (1976)

Family: Wife (Trudi), sons (Connor and Jack)

CNBC: According to the fourth National Climate Assessment Report, the sector of our economy that will be most negatively impacted by climate change is the health-care sector, with weather-related health conditions predicted to increase in severity and unanticipated health threats likely to emerge. What changes are needed to prepare our health-care system to deal with the impending climate crisis?

Inslee: There's not enough doctors or medicine or acupuncture in the world to protect us from the climate crisis. We have to defeat the climate crisis. Any of these measures just try to repair after the car wreck. We need to prevent a car wreck in the first place, and we need a candidate who has a unique commitment to do that. I am that candidate. I'm the only candidate who says this has to be the United States' top priority. My plan is unique in that it will transition us off coal in 10 years. It's based on tremendous experience in the state of Washington, passing a 100% clean energy bill. So I'm different than the other candidates. They think we've got 30 years to solve this problem. I disagree.

To do what we can to protect ourselves from this, we have to move to a universal health-care plan. We've made big strides in my state. I'm proud to be the first governor to lead the adoption of a public health-care option to give the people of my state sanctioned health care. It's a big step forward for the country, and now we need to move to a "Medicare for all who want it" proposal that I believe is the next big step. We have to reduce the cost of pharmaceuticals by allowing negotiation and reimportation. We have to integrate mental and physical health. And then we have to beef up our public health system that will be responsible for dealing with [climate-related] heatstroke and Lyme disease and increasing infectious diseases to build up our public health infrastructure.

CNBC: Morning Consult says Amazon is Gen Z's fourth most-loved brand. However, politicians from President Donald Trump to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have attacked the brand. Is there a disconnect between leaders and young voters surrounding tech companies?

Inslee: Well, there's probably a lot of disconnect, including you mentioned the president, who has the largest disconnect in the history of the solar system, and he's totally disconnected from young voters who demand action against the climate crisis. That's one of the reasons that I'm running for President of the United States.

As far as tech, what I think we need to look at is behavioral issues. We should not allow low tech, middle tech or high tech to take any abusive actions that are not consistent with our civil rights and our privacy. That's why I'm pushing a privacy law that will make sure no one violates our privacy, including Amazon or anyone else. We need that privacy law.

I have now passed a net neutrality bill. Net neutrality is necessary to prevent any large, medium or small company abusing our net neutrality, and I think this is something that generation totally understands because the internet is so interwoven in their lives and they realize that we can't let large corporations interfere with their freedom of speech or their access to innovation. I do believe that it is appropriate to continue to look at some of the antitrust issues that the new internet has brought us, and we need to continue that conversation.

CNBC: A 2018 TD Ameritrade study showed that LGBTQ millennials made, on average, $59,400 a year, while their straight counterparts earned $67,800. Further, only 29% of LGBTQ respondents reported feeling economically secure as opposed to 41% of straight respondents. As president, how will you combat LGBTQ economic inequality?

Inslee: We'd like to attack income inequality for all people. Unfortunately, we have massive income inequality, and that's why I'm so committed to a progressive tax structure and doing what we've done in our state. In Washington we have the highest minimum wage for all people, regardless of their orientation, the best family and medical leave, the highest educator pay increase, the best gender pay-equity protections and some of the earliest and strongest civil rights protections for people in the LGBT community. So the income inequality issue is something we have to be concerned about for everyone.

As far as the LGBT community, I think it would be difficult to find a state that has been more committed and,— on an earlier basis, to assure equity. We allow ourselves to be who we wish to be, marry and love who we wish to marry and love, and protect in employment from any discrimination whatsoever. I'm so proud of my state. I even got to host the first same-sex marriage ceremony in American history in a governor's residence. It was my cousin. We've got a record here in my governorship that will continue in my presidency. We want to make sure that whatever career vision people have, including the military, they can pursue it.