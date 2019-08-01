European stocks seen lower after Fed dampens easing expectations

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion).Earningsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.2020 Electionsread more
Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.Sustainable Energyread more
Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros for the second-quarter of the year on Thursday.Earningsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the rationale behind the sale of the company's modem business to Apple for $1 billion and said the chipmaker still has a big role to play in 5G...Technologyread more
In the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Kamala Harris argued Trump failed to follow through on promises to working people.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
The top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks, according to a new report from Highway Loss Data Institute.Airlinesread more
Singaporean, Chinese and Indian universities dominate the top ranks of the region's ultra-wealthy alumni, according to a new report.Earnread more
European stocks are seen slightly lower Thursday as traders process a more hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve and await the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
The FTSE 100 is seen edging 6 points lower to 7,581, the DAX is expected to slide around 43 points to 12,156, and the CAC 40 is seen down around 13 points at 5,506.
Markets are reacting to the Fed's first cut to its main interest rate since 2008, after Chairman Jerome Powell cited signs of a global slowdown, simmering U.S. trade tensions and persistent low inflation in the central bank's decision to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points.
However, Powell suggested the cut was a "mid-cycle adjustment to policy" rather than the start of an aggressive monetary easing cycle, sending Wall Street lower.
The Dow dropped 330 points in its worst day since May as traders reacted to the announcement. Meanwhile Asian stocks were subdued on Thursday afternoon after a private survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted in July, with mainland Chinese shares leading losses.
Back in Europe, the Bank of England is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday, with economists polled by Reuters suggesting that the MPC will vote unanimously to keep rates on hold at 0.75% despite the looming risk of a no-deal Brexit.
Societe Generale on Thursday reported a second-quarter net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion), surpassing analyst expectations according to Reuters' estimates. The French bank posted a net income of 1.2 billion euros for the same quarter last year.
Carmaker Fiat Chrysler took the market by surprise Wednesday by sticking to its full-year profit guidance after a strong performance from its Ram pickup truck in North America, which helped it avoid a wider industry slowdown.
British bank Barclays is set to report second-quarter earnings before the bell.