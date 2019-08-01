Gary Cohn: Trump's trade war with China is hurting the US economy more

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.Market Insiderread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.2020 Electionsread more
Shares of General Motors have risen more than 7% over the last 12 months and are up more than 21% since the beginning of the year.Autosread more
Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut owner reported second quarter earnings that topped expectations, fueled by stronger same-store sales growth across all its brands.Restaurantsread more
Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the ban on supplying Huawei led to a rise in market share for the Chinese firm in China's smartphone market. That hit Qualcomm.Technologyread more
The former top economic advisor to the White House says tariffs are particularly painful to America's farming and auto sectors.Politicsread more
Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.World Economyread more
Taylor Morrison just announced a partnership with Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities to build single-family, rent-only communities. It's part of a trend of builders...Real Estateread more
President Donald Trump's former top economic advisor has said that the trade war with China is unwinnable and is hurting the U.S. economy.
Gary Cohn told the BBC in an interview aired on Thursday, that tariffs were raising the cost of importing much needed products from China and were in fact neutralising Washington's plan to stimulate growth through tax cuts.
"When you build plant equipment, you're buying steel, you're buying aluminium, you're buying imported products and then we put tariffs on those, so literally the tax incentive we gave you with one hand was taken away with the other hand," said Cohn.
The former director of the United States National Economic Council announced he was resigning from public service in April 2018 after Trump decided to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium.
Cohn told the BBC that he described himself as openly anti-tariffs before adding that "everyone loses in a trade war."
The former Goldman Sachs president said Trump's plan to force Beijing's hand on trade imbalances via tariffs was a view that the U.S. president had held "forever" but were in fact offering Chinese bureaucrats a convenient excuse.
"I think the Chinese economy was going to slow down with or without a trade war," Mr Cohn said before adding it was having "a real impact" in parts of the U.S. economy such as automobile manufacturing and farming.
Trump has been placing public pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates a steeper clip than the quarter point reduction announced Wednesday.
Following the decision, the first cut to rates by the Fed since 2008, Trump kept up the criticism when he said in a tweet that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down."
Cohn said the U.S. central bank had been set up as an independent agency and once the chair and governors were appointed the president must then relinquish any attempts to influence monetary policy.
"It's not supposed to be a political agency. And I very much believe in those separation of powers," said Cohn.
Cohn further said he thought Powell was doing a "very good job" in a world of "extraordinarily low interest rates."