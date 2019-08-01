Gary Cohn: Trump's trade war with China is hurting the US economy more

President Donald Trump's former top economic advisor has said that the trade war with China is unwinnable and is hurting the U.S. economy.

Gary Cohn told the BBC in an interview aired on Thursday, that tariffs were raising the cost of importing much needed products from China and were in fact neutralising Washington's plan to stimulate growth through tax cuts.

"When you build plant equipment, you're buying steel, you're buying aluminium, you're buying imported products and then we put tariffs on those, so literally the tax incentive we gave you with one hand was taken away with the other hand," said Cohn.

The former director of the United States National Economic Council announced he was resigning from public service in April 2018 after Trump decided to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Cohn told the BBC that he described himself as openly anti-tariffs before adding that "everyone loses in a trade war."

The former Goldman Sachs president said Trump's plan to force Beijing's hand on trade imbalances via tariffs was a view that the U.S. president had held "forever" but were in fact offering Chinese bureaucrats a convenient excuse.

"I think the Chinese economy was going to slow down with or without a trade war," Mr Cohn said before adding it was having "a real impact" in parts of the U.S. economy such as automobile manufacturing and farming.