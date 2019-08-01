Gauge of US manufacturing hits lowest since September 2009, raising concerns about the economy

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Major Wall Street economists contemplate the Federal Reserve's...

The Federal Reserve delivered their first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.

Marketsread more

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

2020 Electionsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

10-year Treasury yield breaks back below 2% following Fed rate...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Bondsread more

ISM manufacturing index falls to 51.2 in July; construction...

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in July, but the pace of growth decelerated to its weakest in nearly three years.

Economyread more

Goldman Sachs: One more rate cut and then the Fed is done

Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.

Marketsread more

Gauge of US manufacturing hits lowest since September 2009

The IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.4 in July.

Economyread more

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased last week.

Economyread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: IBM, Corning, RH & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.

Technologyread more

Wayfair shares whipsaw as costs build up and loss widens

Wayfair shares dropped Thursday after the online furniture retailer reported a larger loss for its fiscal second quarter, as its costs for things like advertising and customer...

Retailread more

You don't need a 5G phone now and probably won't until at least...

Ignore the hype. You don't need to buy a 5G phone this year, and probably won't need to worry about it until 2020 at the earliest.

Technologyread more
Economy

Gauge of US manufacturing hits lowest since September 2009, raising concerns about the economy

John Melloy@johnmelloy

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from IHS Markit fell to the lowest since September 2009.

Source: IHS Markit

The IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.4 in July, down from 50.6 in June, driven by a weaker demand. The firm also noted managers' signaled slower hiring. 

A gauge of employment within the report fell to the lowest since mid-2013 in July.

Stocks rose and bond yields fell following the release from IHS Markit as traders bet more weak readings such as this one could cause the Federal Reserve to follow through with more rate cuts following its one on Wednesday.

"US manufacturing has entered into its sharpest downturn since 2009, suggesting the goods-producing sector is on course to act as a significant drag on the economy in the third quarter," added IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson in a release.

Readings above 50 signal expansion.