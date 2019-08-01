Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off stock trades

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs is taking aim at the world's biggest quant hedge funds.

The investment bank recently approved a three-year plan to spend more than $100 million to overhaul its stock trading platform, according to Mike Blum, a Goldman partner and chief technology officer of electronic trading.

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman has been making since realizing in 2014 it was falling behind in Wall Street's equities technological arms race. Huge quant funds like Renaissance Technologies and Two Sigma are among the most demanding of clients from a technology perspective, and competitors including Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan have been jockeying to serve these money managers.

"With this investment we're trying to tackle the quantitative hedge fund space and do so front-to-back to create a seamless experience for our clients, and just try to get as efficient as they are at doing their jobs," said Blum, a 25-year electronic trading veteran who joined Goldman in 2017.