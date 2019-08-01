London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

Skip Navigation
Markets 'need to chill' because Fed may not be done with rate...

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.

Barclays' second-quarter profit beats expectations

Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion).

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.

China's Didi partners up with BP to build an electric...

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.

Societe Generale second-quarter profit beats expectations

Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion) for the second quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.

The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.

China's central bank has one less worry after the Fed's rate cut,...

The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cut takes some pressure off the People's Bank of China, amid the multitude of challenges it already faces to keep the economy growing...

Intel says 5G networks will be a focus after Apple buys modem...

Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the rationale behind the sale of the company's modem business to Apple for $1 billion and said the chipmaker still has a big role to play in 5G...

Kamala Harris argues Trump's 'trade tax' pushed the Fed to cut...

In the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Kamala Harris argued Trump failed to follow through on promises to working people.

Fed Chairman Powell says rate move was a 'midcycle adjustment'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

Forget Tesla, thieves are targeting powerful cars and pickups

The top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks, according to a new report from Highway Loss Data Institute.

These 10 universities produce the most ultra-rich in Asia Pacific

Singaporean, Chinese and Indian universities dominate the top ranks of the region's ultra-wealthy alumni, according to a new report.

Europe News

London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

  • As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37% stake in LSE but less than 30% of the total voting rights. 
London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, the company said on Thursday, in a $27 billion deal that will transform the British group into a market data and analytics giant.

The deal, announced ten months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, marks a rapid turnaround for the U.S. private equity group which is set to double the value of its investment, according to a person familiar with the deal.

As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37% stake in LSE but less than 30% of the total voting rights. 

The announcement came as LSE reported an 8% rise in first-half total income.