Malaysia to reform labor laws to cut 'over-dependence' on foreigners, says Mahathir

Markets 'need to chill' because Fed may not be done with rate...

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.

Societe Generale second-quarter profit beats expectations but...

Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros for the second-quarter of the year on Thursday.

The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.

Intel says 5G networks will be a focus after Apple buys modem...

Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the rationale behind the sale of the company's modem business to Apple for $1 billion and said the chipmaker still has a big role to play in 5G...

Kamala Harris argues Trump's 'trade tax' pushed the Fed to cut...

In the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Kamala Harris argued Trump failed to follow through on promises to working people.

Fed Chairman Powell says rate move was a 'midcycle adjustment'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

Forget Tesla, thieves are targeting powerful cars and pickups

The top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks, according to a new report from Highway Loss Data Institute.

These 10 universities produce the most ultra-rich in Asia Pacific

Singaporean, Chinese and Indian universities dominate the top ranks of the region's ultra-wealthy alumni, according to a new report.

Chinese shares decline as data shows July manufacturing activity...

The Shanghai composite fell 0.78% by the afternoon as data from a private survey showed that China's manufacturing activity contracted again in July.

The future of Hong Kong's property market is looking 'dim,'...

"If you look at Hong Kong's property market, historically, basically when the U.S. economy catches a cold or sneezes, Hong Kong's property market is going to catch a cold," a...

Chicken's a winner as diners turn to other meat amid swine fever...

Poultry producers are cashing in as China's swine fever crisis shows no sign of abating, sending prices of chicken soaring. Shares of breeders, meanwhile, have skyrocketed.

Economy

Malaysia to reform labor laws to cut 'over-dependence' on foreigners, says Mahathir

Key Points
  • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that the country will review its labor laws to reduce "over-dependence" on foreign labor.
  • Malaysia currently has more than 7 million foreign workers as part of a labor force of 15.5 million.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
Mohd Rasfan | AFP | Getty Images

Malaysia will review its labor laws to cut an "over-dependence" on foreign labor and address other issues, its prime minister said on Thursday, amid simmering discontent against overseas workers who make up 46% of the labor force.

In the first quarter of the year, Southeast Asia's third biggest economy had a labor force of 15.5 million. More than 7 million of them were foreigners, from countries such as Bangladesh, with many working in the construction and hotel industries. Labor force refers to employed or unemployed people between the age of 16 and 64.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told a gathering of international trade chambers that generating more skilled jobs, raising salaries and wages, enhancing "management of migrant workers" and improving labour market conditions were some of his government's top labor-reform priorities.

"These reforms are crucial, not only in developing human capital to support our future economic growth but also in addressing job mismatches which contribute to graduate underemployment, unemployment, and slow wage growth as well as over-dependence on foreign labour," he said.

The prime minister said his government was also working on increasing the female labour force participation rate to 59% by next year. In the first quarter, the figure was 55.7%.