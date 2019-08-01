'Mr. Derriere' leads engineering group at Ford to ensure maximum seat comfort in 2020 Explorer

Mike Kolich, an engineer who runs the global seating and comfort team at Ford.

Mike Kolich and a team of 50 engineers at Ford are obsessed with one thing and one thing only: the comfort of your seat.

Known at Ford as "Mr. Derriere," Kolich runs the Global Seating and Comfort team, which spent three years designing the new seats for the 2020 Explorer.

Code-named the "Revolution Seat," the new design is thinner than previous Explorer seats. It uses a lot less padding in the shoulder area and has less bulk in the back, creating more leg room for the second row.

"It's just a more open seat for a bigger frame," said Charlie Watson, the marketing manager at the Beechwood Ford dealership in Cincinnati, Ohio. "So, before, if you were built like a jockey you were going to be comfortable, but if you were anything bigger than that, you weren't."

The engineers also changed how to control temperature with the new seat, focusing on pulling warm air away from the passengers instead of blasting them with cold air.

"The air pulling past your body has a cooling sensation," Kolich said. "It's a pull of air instead of a push of air."

Ford is not alone in investing in seat improvements. The last five years have seen advancements in seat quality and comfort across the industry, said Brent Gruber, senior director for global automotive at JD Power.

"In the seating world we've talked about a trickle-down of features where things like heated or cooled seats were reserved for premium, higher-end luxury vehicles in years past, now you see it on mass-market vehicles," Gruber said, adding that Volvo is one company that excels in delivering seat comfort.