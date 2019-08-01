Pinterest jumps after beating expectations

Pinterest delivered better-than-expected revenue results in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. Shares of Pinterest rose as much as 15% in after-hours trading.

Here are the key numbers:

Loss of $26 million vs. loss of $39 million estimated Revenue: $261 million vs. $236 million, according to Refinitiv

Pinterest raised its 2019 revenue guidance above analysts' estimates. For the year, the company expects to report revenue between $1.095 billion to $1.115 billion vs. consensus estimates of $1.079 billion. Last quarter, Pinterest projected revenues between $1.055 million and $1.080 million.