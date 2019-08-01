Pinterest jumps after beating expectations

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...Technologyread more
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.Marketsread more
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.Marketsread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.Bondsread more
The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.Financeread more
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.Technologyread more
Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.Retailread more
The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.Food & Beverageread more
Pinterest delivered better-than-expected revenue results in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. Shares of Pinterest rose as much as 15% in after-hours trading.
Here are the key numbers:
Pinterest raised its 2019 revenue guidance above analysts' estimates. For the year, the company expects to report revenue between $1.095 billion to $1.115 billion vs. consensus estimates of $1.079 billion. Last quarter, Pinterest projected revenues between $1.055 million and $1.080 million.
The company said global monthly active users (MAUs) rose 30% year-over-year to 300 million during the quarter. International MAUs grew 38% to 215 million, while U.S. MAUs increased 13% to 85 million in the period.
During the second quarter, international average revenue per user (ARPU) jumped 123% year-over-year to 11 cents. U.S. ARPU rose 41% to $2.80.
Pinterest said in May it saw significant growth in countries like the U.K. and Canada. The company is now focused on expanding in Europe, after opening in six new markets earlier this year.
To that end, the company has rolled out a number of new updates to its platform in recent months around shopping and wellness. Pinterest on Tuesday added personalized shopping picks and shopping catalogs to the feed, while earlier this month, it launched "emotional well-being activities" to help users combat stress and anxiety.
This story is developing.