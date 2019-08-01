Pinterest jumps after beating expectations

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Retailread more

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Banksread more
Tech

Pinterest jumps after beating expectations

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Pinterest reported narrower-than-expected losses in its second-quarter results on Thursday.
  • The company also raised its revenue guidance for 2019.
  • The company's stock surged as much as 15% in after-hours trading.
Benjamin "Ben'" Silbermann, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pinterest.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Pinterest delivered better-than-expected revenue results in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. Shares of Pinterest rose as much as 15% in after-hours trading.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $26 million vs. loss of $39 million estimated
  • Revenue: $261 million vs. $236 million, according to Refinitiv

Pinterest raised its 2019 revenue guidance above analysts' estimates. For the year, the company expects to report revenue between $1.095 billion to $1.115 billion vs. consensus estimates of $1.079 billion. Last quarter, Pinterest projected revenues between $1.055 million and $1.080 million.

VIDEO0:5600:56
Pinterest soars after hours after beating expectations across the board
Closing Bell

The company said global monthly active users (MAUs) rose 30% year-over-year to 300 million during the quarter. International MAUs grew 38% to 215 million, while U.S. MAUs increased 13% to 85 million in the period.

During the second quarter, international average revenue per user (ARPU) jumped 123% year-over-year to 11 cents. U.S. ARPU rose 41% to $2.80.

Pinterest said in May it saw significant growth in countries like the U.K. and Canada. The company is now focused on expanding in Europe, after opening in six new markets earlier this year.

To that end, the company has rolled out a number of new updates to its platform in recent months around shopping and wellness. Pinterest on Tuesday added personalized shopping picks and shopping catalogs to the feed, while earlier this month, it launched "emotional well-being activities" to help users combat stress and anxiety.

This story is developing.