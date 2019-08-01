Prospective Fed nominee Shelton says global economy in 'very dangerous situation' like 1930s

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Marketsread more

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

2020 Electionsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

Prospective Fed nominee Shelton says global economy in 'very...

Likely Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton compared the current situation involving the U.S. central bank and its global counterparts to the 1930s as the world struggled...

The Fedread more

Senate passes 2-year budget deal, sending bill to Trump

The bill passed the House last week despite weak support from Republicans, even after President Trump urged them to vote for the deal.

Politicsread more

Bond market fights Fed, interest rates drop sharply in blowout...

In a swift reversal, the bond market began to price in more Fed easing a day after Fed Chairman Powell surprised markets with a low commitment to future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

10-year Treasury yield breaks back below 2% following Fed rate...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Bondsread more

Universal is building a new theme park in Florida

Comcast revealed Thursday that it will be building Universal's Epic Universe, a major expansion in Orlando, Florida, that includes hotels, restaurants and shops.

Entertainmentread more

Democrats increase attacks on Trump in second round of debates

Democratic candidates attacked President Donald Trump at a much more aggressive rate in the second 2020 primary debates than they did during the first round in July.

2020 Electionsread more

Major Wall Street economists contemplate the Federal Reserve's...

The Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.

Marketsread more

Novogratz sees end to decade-long stock rally based on...

Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz predicts the historic rally for stocks is coming to an end.

Marketsread more

ISM manufacturing index falls to 51.2 in July; construction...

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in July, but the pace of growth decelerated to its weakest in nearly three years.

Economyread more
Federal Reserve

Prospective Fed nominee Shelton says global economy in 'very dangerous situation' like 1930s

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Judy Shelton, who is President Donald Trump's likely nominee to the Federal Reserve board, warned Thursday about the dangers of central bank actions.
  • Rate cuts these days are being used simply to devalue currencies and hurt other countries as opposed to promoting growth, she said in a CNBC interview.
  • She compared the policies to "beggar-thy-neighbor" actions taken during the Great Depression in the 1930s and said the global economy is "in a very dangerous situation."
VIDEO6:2906:29
Judy Shelton: The global economy is in 'a very dangerous situation'
Squawk on the Street

Likely Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton compared the current situation involving the U.S. central bank and its global counterparts to the 1930s as the world struggled through the Great Depression.

Shelton referred to the central banks lowering rates and devaluing their respective currencies to undercut competitors. The Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday, and others, including the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, have stated their intentions to loosen monetary policy as well.

Monetary policy nowadays is "not causing any growth to be stimulated but it is having an effect in currency markets, and we're in a very dangerous situation," Shelton told CNBC's Rick Santelli during a "Squawk on the Street" interview. "It's not unlike the 1930s when you had beggar-thy-neighbor competitive depreciations."

President Donald Trump has stated his intention to nominate Shelton for a Federal Reserve governor's position.

In previous writings and interviews, she had been pushing the Fed to be more aggressive with its rate cuts. Trump has wanted the Fed to loosen policy, saying that a series of rate hikes have been hampering economic growth that is nonetheless running well above what had been trend in a recovery that began in mid-2009.

Quarter-point hikes like the one the Fed approved are "not to stimulate growth."

In the 1930s, as the world was struggling through the depression, multiple countries adopted the beggar-thy-neighbor approach in an effort to boost exports and lower imports. The U.S. has taken to identifying countries publicly that it believes are manipulating currencies.

Shelton said the main target now for global central banks is the U.S. dollar, which has been rising through the year.

Asked whether she thought the U.S. should not be lowering rates just to keep up with other countries, she said "it would be nice to be virtuous in a vacuum, but I don't think we have that luxury."