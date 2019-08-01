Japan's Rakuten to roll out 5G services by June 2020, CEO says

Rakuten Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Mikitani delivers a speech during the Rakuten Optimism 2019 on July 31, 2019 in Yokohama. Japan.

Japanese tech conglomerate Rakuten will roll out 5G services in June 2020, its CEO said Thursday.

5G, so called because it's the fifth generation of mobile internet, promises much faster network speeds that can allow data-heavy content like ultra-high-definition video to rapidly load on devices.

At the same time, the standard's low latency means it takes less time for one gadget to talk to another and information can be delivered almost instantly — helpful for the likes of driverless cars.

Hiroshi Mikitani, Rakuten's CEO and chairman, said the company does not have to create a brand new network to roll out 5G services.

"We are going to deploy what we call mobile edge computing. In Japan, we are going to have over 4,000 edge servers," Mikitani told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on Thursday at the Rakuten Optimism conference in Yokohama, Japan.

Edge servers are a form of computing architecture that are said to be able to improve network efficiencies and reduce latency.