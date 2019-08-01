Trump says he could raise tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods above 25%

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.Market Insiderread more
Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.Marketsread more
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...Technologyread more
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.Market Insiderread more
The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.The Fedread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.Bondsread more
The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.Financeread more
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he could raise tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods above 25%.
Stocks fell sharply earlier in the day following the president's announcement that the U.S. will impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.
"The 10% is for a short-term period, and then I can always do much more or less depending on what happens with respect to a deal," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn.
"This can be lifted in stages or it can be taken off," he said. "We are starting at 10% and it can be lifted to well beyond 25%, but we're not looking to do that necessarily. But this would be done in stages."
The president said he was not concerned about the market drop following Thursday's tariff announcement.
The new tariffs come as trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are stalled. Trump said China had failed to meet promises with regard to purchases of American agricultural goods. He also blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to block sales of the synthetic opioid Fentanyl to the United States.
The new tariffs are in addition to the 25% rate on a separate $250 billion in Chinese imports.