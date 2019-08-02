Supreme Court could hear first case over the opioid epidemic, thanks to an unusual suit brought by Arizona

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is taking a multiprong approach to the problem, including targeting opiod distributor Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, and big drug distributor McKesson.

The Supreme Court could for the first time take a case that strikes at the heart of the American opioid epidemic, thanks to an unusual lawsuit brought by the state of Arizona against members of the Sackler family and their pharmaceutical business Purdue Pharma.

In a petition filed with the justices this week, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich alleged that the family behind the OxyContin maker unlawfully transferred billions of dollars over the last decade out of Purdue to enrich themselves and avoid having to pay up for the company's role in fueling the drug crisis.

"As lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny continued to mount, the Sacklers recognized the dangers Purdue was facing," Brnovich wrote. "Despite these massive potential liabilities, the Sacklers regularly depleted Purdue of its assets."

Arizona is seeking to "claw back" those transfers, the suit says.

The suit names eight members of the Sackler family, including Richard Sackler, Theresa Sackler, Kathe Sackler, Jonathan Sackler, Mortimer Sackler, Beverly Sackler, David Sackler and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt.

Arizona alleged that the Sacklers have transferred $4 billion to themselves since 2008 and at least another $2 billion to companies they control. According to Arizona, the transfers run afoul of the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, a state law on the books in 43 states.

The case is unusual because, unlike nearly all the disputes that the top court reviews each year, Arizona's case has not been ruled on by a lower court, and was filed first in the Supreme Court.