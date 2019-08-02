Trump cheers A$AP Rocky's release from jail pending verdict in Sweden assault case

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
The American rapper A$AP Rocky has been ordered released from jail pending a verdict in the high-profile assault case against him in Sweden.
President Donald Trump took a keen interest in the case following a lobbying effort from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Trump demanded that the Swedish government release the rapper, and in a call with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, said he would "personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
"I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!" Trump wrote in another post.
Rocky, whose name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3 along with two members of his entourage. Prosecutors are seeking a six-month sentence for Mayers, who is accused of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. Mayers and his associates have pleaded not guilty.
In a celebratory tweet following Friday's announcement, Trump wrote: "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"