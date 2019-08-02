EU nominates Kristalina Georgieva as the next IMF chief

Skip Navigation
Stocks fall on trade war fears, sending the S&P 500 to its worst...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

Trump announces deal to expand US beef exports in the EU

The move comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's trade war with China.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.

Disney, Charter blow through deadline but keep talking on new...

The continued talks suggest that both sides hope to avoid a blackout of ESPN and other Disney channels.

What the markets are watching in the week ahead

With new risks from trade wars, stocks head into the final weeks of summer vulnerable to a pull back or even a correction.

IBM lowers 2019 earnings guidance after closure of Red Hat...

IBM reduced its profit forecast for the year after factoring in costs related to Red Hat, its biggest acquisition ever.

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

Eli Lilly confirms probe by New York's Attorney General over...

Eli Lily, the maker of blockbuster diabetes treatment Humalog, has been under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and the White House over the high cost of its life-saving...

Trump says Rep. Ratcliffe withdraws from consideration for...

Rep. John Ratcliffe's withdrawal, which President Trump blamed on unfair media coverage of the Texas Republican, came days after Trump said national intelligence chief Dan...

Robert Mueller's Russia probe cost nearly $32 million in total:...

The cost of the investigation has been a weapon used by both Trump and Mueller's supporters in the ongoing political fight over the Russian election meddling probe.

Joe Biden's PAC, American Possibilities, is slated to shut down...

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, have shied away from being associated with PACs and super PACs.

Jobs report shows labor market solid as economy faces new trade...

July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.

Europe News

EU nominates Kristalina Georgieva as the next IMF chief

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Last month, Christine Lagarde resigned as the managing director of IMF to take on a new role as the next head of the European Central Bank (ECB).
  • European officials found themselves in a standoff and decided to take a vote in order to nominate the most-favored candidate.
Kristalina Georgieva, chief executive officer of The World Bank Group.
The European Union has nominated Kristalina Georgieva to lead the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ending weeks of impasse among 28 countries.

Georgieva, from Bulgaria, is currently serving as chief executive of the World Bank.

Last month, Christine Lagarde resigned as the managing director of IMF to take on a new role as the next head of the European Central Bank (ECB). European officials found themselves in a standoff and decided to take a vote in order to nominate the most-favored candidate.

The candidates in the running also included:

  • Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former Dutch finance minister and president of the Eurogroup (which brings together the 19-euro zone finance ministers).
  • Nadia Calvino, the Spanish finance minister.
  • Olli Rehn, central bank governor of Finland and former European commissioner for the euro.

IMF member countries can make nominations until September 6. After that, the IMF board will interview the nominated candidates and aim to complete the process of selecting IMF's new head by October 4.The IMF has always been led by a European, since the institution's creation. In contrast, the United States get to appoint the president of the World Bank.

Back in 2011, when Christine Lagarde was appointed to lead the IMF, there were two main topics to deal with: rebuilding the reputation of the IMF after a scandal involving its previous chief and supporting the euro zone during the sovereign debt crisis. Now, the global landscape is arguably more complex than eight years ago.

The U.S. and China have been on a trade dispute for about two years. Their trade war is seen as the biggest stumbling block to global growth. At the same time, there is a strong focus on monetary policy – how central banks decide to support the various economies and whether their tools are still effective after nearly a decade since the sovereign debt crisis.

"Whoever is going to head the IMF needs to be ready to go to war. The war is trade war, currency war – those are emerging risks that need to be addressed," Mouhammed Choukeir, chief Investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros told CNBC earlier this week.