Google to let EU users choose default search provider on Android after record antitrust fine

Google said it will let users in the EU choose which search provider they want to power their Android devices, starting from next year.

The company said in a blog post on Friday that European users will see a new choice screen when setting up their device, showing a list of options they can select to be their default search engine for the search box on their home screen and Google Chrome.

A screen capture shared by the firm showed three alternative search providers, including Qwant, Ecosia and Yahoo. Google said other platforms can apply to be part of the new choice screen, adding the new choice screen will be introduced on Android phones in Europe by early 2020.