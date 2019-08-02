Here's how to get more college financial aid, without breaking the rules

As college costs explode, families are turning more desperate for financial aid.

It was recently revealed that some parents took the extraordinary step of giving up legal guardianship of their children to someone else — often, a friend or relative— so their income and assets wouldn't be calculated in their children's need-based financial aid packages.

You shouldn't do that.

"At best, this is unethical," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com. "At worst, these cases may involve fraud and perjury."

The good news: There are plenty of above-board strategies to pick up more federal, state and university aid, Kantrowitz said.

To start, financial aid is calculated based on a family's income for the year before last. So if you're filling out the Fafsa, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, for the 2020-2021 academic year this October — when the Fafsa season starts — it's your income in 2018 that's considered.

You should try to reduce your income while your child is applying for and attending college, Kantrowitz said.

"Avoid artificially increasing income, such as by realizing capital gains or by taking distributions from retirement plans," he said.

Expecting a bonus at work? Try to defer it, he added.

You can also decrease your reportable assets by using any cash in the bank to pay down debt, such as auto loans and mortgages.