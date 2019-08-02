Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Dow falls 100 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

The globe hasn't been this confusing in at least three decades

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.

Trade deficit remains stubbornly high amid escalating global...

The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.

Exxon Mobil earnings beat, shares jump 2%

Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.

Bannon on Trump's new tariff threat: China can no longer 'game...

The hardline ex-White House chief strategist says Washington has given Beijing "enough time" to follow through on trade promises.

Economy

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Yun Li@YunLi626

July's overall payrolls grew at a healthy pace, in line with expectations, and several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

The Labor Department reported Friday that payrolls increased 164,000 during the month, just 1,000 below the 165,000 Dow Jones forecast. The government said wages also continued to increase, with the 3.2% year-over-year gain slightly beating expectations.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for July jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report.

Jobs in the health-care and education sector — a consistent employment juggernaut — increased the most in July with a net gain of 66,000 payrolls. Health care and social services, including ambulatory outpatient care, hospitals and nursing and resident facilities added 50,400 jobs.

VIDEO1:5801:58
US adds 164,000 jobs in July, vs 165,000 expected
Squawk Box

"Employment in health care rose by 30,000 over the month, reflecting a gain in ambulatory health care services (+29,000). Health care employment has increased by 405,000 over the year, with ambulatory health care services accounting for about two-thirds of the gain," the Labor Department said in a release.

The business and professional services sector clinched the No.2 spot, adding 38,000 jobs with strong hiring in computer systems design, management and technical consulting services. The sector also includes lawyers, accountants and consultants.

Financial activities, manufacturing and government sectors also gained solid jobs in July.

The information category, however, lost most payrolls last month with a net change of -10,000 jobs. Within the information sector, motion picture and sound recording as well as telecommunications suffered big jobs losses.