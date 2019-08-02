IBM lowers 2019 earnings guidance after closure of Red Hat purchase

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 100 points on trade war fears, heads for second-worst...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Trump announces deal to expand US beef exports in the EU

The move comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's trade war with China.

Politicsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.

Economyread more

Disney, Charter blow through deadline but keep talking on new...

The continued talks suggest that both sides hope to avoid a blackout of ESPN and other Disney channels.

Technologyread more

Jobs report shows labor market solid as economy faces new trade...

July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.

Market Insiderread more

IBM lowers 2019 earnings guidance after closure of Red Hat...

IBM reduced its profit forecast for the year after factoring in costs related to Red Hat, its biggest acquisition ever.

Technologyread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Trump says Rep. Ratcliffe withdraws from consideration for...

Rep. John Ratcliffe's withdrawal, which President Trump blamed on unfair media coverage of the Texas Republican, came days after Trump said national intelligence chief Dan...

Politicsread more

Joe Biden's PAC, American Possibilities, is slated to shut down...

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, have shied away from being associated with PACs and super PACs.

2020 Electionsread more

70% of shoes sold in US comes from China. New tariffs has...

The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.

Retailread more

Warren Buffett and Bill Murray hung out together and told jokes...

Two American icons hung out in an Omaha ice cream shop and dished out some cheer.

Investingread more

Trump cheers A$AP Rocky's release from jail in Sweden assault...

The American rapper A$AP Rocky has been ordered released from jail pending a verdict in the high-profile assault case against him in Sweden.

Politicsread more
Tech

IBM lowers 2019 earnings guidance after closure of Red Hat purchase

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • IBM closed its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat last month.
  • The company now expects full-year earnings to be lower with Red Hat in the mix, partly because of an adjustment to deferred revenue.
Ginni Rometty
Cindy Ord | CNBC

IBM lowered its earnings forecast for the year on Friday to take into account the Red Hat acquisition, which closed last month. 

The decreased guidance reflects a $2.2 billion purchase-accounting adjustment to record deferred revenue at face value as well as retention payments and the earlier-than-expected ending of IBM's share buyback. 

IBM now expects at least $12.80 in earnings per share this year, excluding certain items, down from the previous guidance of at least $13.90. IBM shares rose immediately after the new guidance was issued but later lost their gains.

The $34 billion deal for Red Hat is IBM's largest to date. With Red Hat, IBM can look to expand revenue as companies use the software to run applications in the public cloud, whether it's on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or IBM's own cloud.

IBM reiterated that Red Hat will bolster earnings in 2021.

WATCH: IBM cloud revenues 'a real weak spot' in the second quarter, still sell rated: Lisa Ellis

VIDEO1:4801:48
IBM cloud revenues 'weak spot' in Q2, still sell rated: Lisa Ellis
Closing Bell

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.