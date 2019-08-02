IBM lowers 2019 earnings guidance after closure of Red Hat purchase

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
The move comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's trade war with China.
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.
The continued talks suggest that both sides hope to avoid a blackout of ESPN and other Disney channels.
July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.
IBM reduced its profit forecast for the year after factoring in costs related to Red Hat, its biggest acquisition ever.
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.
Rep. John Ratcliffe's withdrawal, which President Trump blamed on unfair media coverage of the Texas Republican, came days after Trump said national intelligence chief Dan...
Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, have shied away from being associated with PACs and super PACs.
The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.
Two American icons hung out in an Omaha ice cream shop and dished out some cheer.
IBM lowered its earnings forecast for the year on Friday to take into account the Red Hat acquisition, which closed last month.
The decreased guidance reflects a $2.2 billion purchase-accounting adjustment to record deferred revenue at face value as well as retention payments and the earlier-than-expected ending of IBM's share buyback.
IBM now expects at least $12.80 in earnings per share this year, excluding certain items, down from the previous guidance of at least $13.90. IBM shares rose immediately after the new guidance was issued but later lost their gains.
The $34 billion deal for Red Hat is IBM's largest to date. With Red Hat, IBM can look to expand revenue as companies use the software to run applications in the public cloud, whether it's on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or IBM's own cloud.
IBM reiterated that Red Hat will bolster earnings in 2021.
IBM cloud revenues 'a real weak spot' in the second quarter, still sell rated: Lisa Ellis