RBS second-quarter profit beats estimates; warns of tough economic outlook

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported a net second-quarter profit of £1.3 billion ($1.57 billion) on Friday, beating the £1 billion forecast from Reuters.
The figure is also a 1286% jump from the bank's 2018 second-quarter profits.
The British lender reported net profit attributable to shareholders of just £96 million for the same quarter last year, paying its first dividend in a decade shortly after agreeing a £3.6 billion fine to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over its selling of toxic mortgages in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank also announced a 1.7 billion pound ($2.06 billion) dividend, but warned a tough economic environment will weigh on its profitability over the next 18 months.
Here are the key figures:
RBS has also been seeking a replacement for CEO Ross McEwan, who will step down in 2020, with current RBS executive Alison Rose tipped to ascend to the top job.
In its first-quarter earnings statement, RBS said the "ongoing impact of Brexit uncertainty on the economy, and associated delay in business borrowing decisions, is likely to make income growth more challenging in the near term."
RBS is still 62% owned by the taxpayer as a result of its £45.5 billion government bailout following the 2008 crisis, but hopes the U.K. government will sell its entire stake by 2030.