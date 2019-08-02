Saudi Arabia backs $550 million investment in health start-up Babylon, valuing it at $2 billion

British health technology start-up Babylon has raised $550 million in an investment round backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The London-based company said Friday that it was now worth $2 billion following the fundraising, which also saw German reinsurer Munich Re's ERGO Fund and an undisclosed U.S. health insurer — which a Sky News report identified as Centene — invest.

Babylon said that $450 million of capital has already been committed, and includes an option for one investor to pump another $50 million at a later date. The remainder of the round will be closed shortly, the firm added.

The start-up is known for its work with the U.K.'s National Health Service. The company built a platform for the NHS that lets patients book consultations with a doctor over video call using their smartphone. It also has contracts with Samsung, Prudential and Bupa.

It attracted criticism from health professionals last year over a claim that its artificial intelligence software could diagnose medical conditions as accurately as a doctor. The firm's chatbot, which patients interact with, scored a higher-than-average test score on a practice exam compiled for physicians.