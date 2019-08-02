2020 candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Bass say their infrastructure bill will boost local jobs, rebuild communities

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019.

America's infrastructure is falling apart – but you don't need a senator and a member of Congress to tell you that.

If you've driven around or done some traveling lately, you probably had the exact same thought that we hear from our constituents all the time: our highways, bridges, airports, and public transportation are just not working right.

The same goes for our contaminated water supplies, our patchwork access to high-speed internet, and our crumbling schools.

We have to fix all of it – and here's how:

First, we need to get building, and finally clean up the state of disrepair that much of our infrastructure is in now.

Second, when we start rebuilding a community, we need to make sure those new jobs are actually going to the people living there.

And third, when that new project goes up, we need to make sure it's bringing the community together – not tearing it apart.

We're in an extraordinary moment right now in which Americans are demanding that we correct the injustices of the last century – especially government policies that hurt poor communities and communities of color. It turns out that even our infrastructure policies fall into that category.

Here's a glaring example: Highways. Highways are supposed to connect people. They're supposed to make it easier for neighbors to come together, for kids to get to school, for workers to get to their jobs. But that's not what happened when our country built them.

Instead, highways like I-81 in Syracuse, freeways like the 10 in Los Angeles, and so many more in between divide cities and neighborhoods in half. They closed local businesses. They blocked workers from new opportunities and better jobs, and the comfortable life that follows.

Because of those bad policies, in cities all over the country today, you see the same disturbing pattern: green spaces, grocery stores, and good jobs on one side of the overpass, and none of them on the other.