Silicon Valley is eyeing the giant market for infant formula

Laura Modi, Co-Founder of Bobbie Baby, wants to create a new "European style" infant formula here in the U.S.

While working at Airbnb, Laura Modi noticed a strange trend among Bay Area mothers.

Many new parents were circumventing U.S. regulators by importing their formulas from Europe.

In Europe, there are different rules around the ingredients that brands are allowed to use in formulas, and some parents believe that European formulas are healthier.

So Modi set about forming a start-up that would essentially recreate European formulas for the U.S. market. She started a new venture, called Bobbie Baby, alongside her former Airbnb colleague Sarah Hardy, and the pair raised $2.5 million in venture capital funding.

But after less than 10 days on the market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in June to consumers to stop using Bobbie's infant formula. Among its various complaints, the U.S. FDA told parents that the formula was manufactured in Germany and imported to the United States, and that there weren't sufficient nutrients for some infants, especially those born premature or with a low birth weight.

"We were very surprised," said Modi.

Modi explained that the company faced a number of hurdles in manufacturing its product in America. Modi said there are only a handful of approved facilities to manufacture infant formula, and most require a minimum batch of orders that far exceeds what a start-up can realistically achieve in its first months. Modi considered going down a different route, such as the toddler formula market, but she remains committed to working with regulators to bring Bobbie to market as an approved infant formula.

"Toddler is a totally different category, and our mission is to support the infants and new parents," she said.