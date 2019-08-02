Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands, Square, Pinterest & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The economy is expected to have added 165,000 jobs in July, a drop of about 60,000 from June and possibly the start of a more moderate hiring trend.Market Insiderread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.Earningsread more
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.Trading Nationread more
President Donald Trump has been "wildly unpredictable" and it's not clear what the end game for the trade war with China is, says David Adelman, former American ambassador to...World Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said Washington will apply 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.World Economyread more
Ric Edelman, founder and chairman of Edelman Financial Engines, is annoyed about the state of investment advice in this country.Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayMarketsread more
Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.Retailread more
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a trade announcement about the European Union later on Friday, according to a notice from the White House.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Exxon Mobil – The energy giant earned 73 cents per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 66 cents a share. The results included a 12 cents a share benefit from a tax-rate change. Revenue came in above Wall Street forecasts.
Newell Brands – The maker of Sharpie pens, Sunbeam appliances, and other consumer products reported adjusted quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was in line with analysts' estimates. Newell also gave a current-quarter earnings forecast above the current consensus, and increased its full-year revenue outlook. Separately, Newell announced it would keep its Rubbermaid Commercial Products unit, which had been up for sale.
Restaurant Brands – The parent of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons earned an adjusted 71 cents per share for its latest quarter, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, as traffic increased at Burger King and international investments begin to bear fruit.
Square – Square earned an adjusted 21 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. The mobile payments company's revenue also topped forecasts, however current-quarter guidance was shy of Wall Street estimates. Separately, Square announced the sale of its food ordering platform Caviar to DoorDash in a $410 million cash and stock deal.
Pinterest – Pinterest reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, smaller than the 8 cents a share loss expected by Wall Street. The online scrapbook company's revenue was above estimates, and Pinterest reported an increase in monthly active users.
GoPro – GoPro fell a penny a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 3 cents per share. The high definition camera maker's revenue was also shy of analysts' forecasts. GoPro raised its outlook for the second half of the year, and also reported a 15% jump in subscription services revenue.
Etsy – Etsy beat consensus forecasts by 1 cent a share, with quarterly profit of 14 cents per share. The online crafts marketplace operator's revenue missed estimates. Etsy increased its revenue guidance for the year, however, despite the second-quarter shortfall.
Cloudera – Cloudera shares are jumping after investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 12.6% stake in the cloud software company. Icahn plans to push for changes and possibly seek board representation.
GoDaddy – Chief Executive Officer Scott Wagner is stepping down for health-related reasons. He will be replaced as the web hosting company's CEO by Expedia executive Aman Bhutani on September 4.
NetApp – NetApp shares are under pressure after the data storage company warned that current-quarter sales and profit will come in below Street forecasts. The company said it remained confident in its long-term strategy and its business model.
Aphria – Aphria reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter profit, and the Canada-based cannabis producer also reported revenue that surpassed analysts' estimates.
Campbell Soup – Campbell sold its Arnott's biscuit business and other international assets to private-equity firm KKR for $2.2 billion.
Toyota – Toyota cut its full-year profit forecast by about 6%, expecting a stronger yen to weigh on its bottom line. That comes after the automaker posted an 8.7% increase in operating profit for the April through June quarter to the highest level in nearly 4 years.
Herbalife Nutrition – Herbalife reported adjusted quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, falling 7 cents a share short of consensus forecasts. The nutritional products company's revenue was also short of estimates, and also gave a full-year forecast below current Wall Street projections.