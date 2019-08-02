Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands, Square, Pinterest & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Exxon Mobil – The energy giant earned 73 cents per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 66 cents a share. The results included a 12 cents a share benefit from a tax-rate change. Revenue came in above Wall Street forecasts.

Newell Brands – The maker of Sharpie pens, Sunbeam appliances, and other consumer products reported adjusted quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was in line with analysts' estimates. Newell also gave a current-quarter earnings forecast above the current consensus, and increased its full-year revenue outlook. Separately, Newell announced it would keep its Rubbermaid Commercial Products unit, which had been up for sale.

Restaurant Brands – The parent of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons earned an adjusted 71 cents per share for its latest quarter, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, as traffic increased at Burger King and international investments begin to bear fruit.

Square – Square earned an adjusted 21 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. The mobile payments company's revenue also topped forecasts, however current-quarter guidance was shy of Wall Street estimates. Separately, Square announced the sale of its food ordering platform Caviar to DoorDash in a $410 million cash and stock deal.

Pinterest – Pinterest reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, smaller than the 8 cents a share loss expected by Wall Street. The online scrapbook company's revenue was above estimates, and Pinterest reported an increase in monthly active users.

GoPro – GoPro fell a penny a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 3 cents per share. The high definition camera maker's revenue was also shy of analysts' forecasts. GoPro raised its outlook for the second half of the year, and also reported a 15% jump in subscription services revenue.

Etsy – Etsy beat consensus forecasts by 1 cent a share, with quarterly profit of 14 cents per share. The online crafts marketplace operator's revenue missed estimates. Etsy increased its revenue guidance for the year, however, despite the second-quarter shortfall.

Cloudera – Cloudera shares are jumping after investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 12.6% stake in the cloud software company. Icahn plans to push for changes and possibly seek board representation.

GoDaddy – Chief Executive Officer Scott Wagner is stepping down for health-related reasons. He will be replaced as the web hosting company's CEO by Expedia executive Aman Bhutani on September 4.

NetApp – NetApp shares are under pressure after the data storage company warned that current-quarter sales and profit will come in below Street forecasts. The company said it remained confident in its long-term strategy and its business model.

Aphria – Aphria reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter profit, and the Canada-based cannabis producer also reported revenue that surpassed analysts' estimates.

Campbell Soup – Campbell sold its Arnott's biscuit business and other international assets to private-equity firm KKR for $2.2 billion.

Toyota – Toyota cut its full-year profit forecast by about 6%, expecting a stronger yen to weigh on its bottom line. That comes after the automaker posted an 8.7% increase in operating profit for the April through June quarter to the highest level in nearly 4 years.

Herbalife Nutrition – Herbalife reported adjusted quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, falling 7 cents a share short of consensus forecasts. The nutritional products company's revenue was also short of estimates, and also gave a full-year forecast below current Wall Street projections.