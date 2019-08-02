Trump to make EU trade announcement on Friday: White House

Skip Navigation
Jobs report should show solid but slower trend of hiring

The economy is expected to have added 165,000 jobs in July, a drop of about 60,000 from June and possibly the start of a more moderate hiring trend.

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

Exxon Mobil earnings beat, shares jump 2%

Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.

'It's unclear what the end game is,' ex-US ambassador says of...

President Donald Trump has been "wildly unpredictable" and it's not clear what the end game for the trade war with China is, says David Adelman, former American ambassador to...

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Goldman: Here's China's likely next step to Trump's new trade...

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said Washington will apply 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.

The No. 1 advisor on the state of investing advice

Ric Edelman, founder and chairman of Edelman Financial Engines, is annoyed about the state of investment advice in this country.

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Trump to make EU trade announcement on Friday, according to the...

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a trade announcement about the European Union later on Friday, according to a notice from the White House.

US ends Cold War-era nuclear missile pact with Russia

Russia has continued to develop and site SSC-8 missiles within range of almost all European nations.

Boeing is reportedly planning to change 737 Max flight-control...

ReutersBoeing plans further changes to the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system to address a flaw discovered after a test in June.

What to watch today: Stocks to bounce, Democrats debate, and...

U.S. stock futures are higher after a Fed-inspired sell-off that saw the Dow and S&P 500 post their biggest one-day losses in two months.

Politics

Trump to make EU trade announcement on Friday: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, March 27, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a trade announcement about the European Union later on Friday, according to a notice from the White House issued late on Thursday night.

Trump's daily schedule said there was an announcement scheduled for 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) but gave no other details.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for the EU could not be immediately reached.

The Trump administration has been pursuing a host of new trade deals with Europe, China and others as part of the Republican president's "America First" agenda as he seeks a second term in office.

U.S. and European officials have sought to lay the groundwork for talks on a trade agreement, but earlier faced an impasse over agriculture. European officials last month said trade talks had produced mixed results.

The two sides are each other's largest trading partners.

European stock on Friday were battered by Trump's latest salvo in his ongoing trade dispute with China after the U.S. president vowed to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports.

