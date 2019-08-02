Trump tweets 'too bad!' about burglary attempt at Rep. Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 160 points on trade war fears, heads for second-worst...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.

Economyread more

70% of shoes sold in US comes from China. New tariffs has...

The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.

Retailread more

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Trading Nationread more

Jobs report shows labor market solid as economy faces new trade...

July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.

Market Insiderread more

Bannon goes against Trump on bitcoin, says 'cryptocurrencies have...

"They could be a very important part going forward, particularly in this global populist revolt," says the former White House chief strategist.

Bitcoinread more

Stock up 230% this year could see a massive move next week

One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.

Trading Nationread more

Trump defends Kim Jong Un, downplays North Korean ballistic...

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to downplay a series of North Korean ballistic missile launches.

Defenseread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Major Wall Street strategists react to President Trump's tariff...

Wall Street strategists warned clients that they expected the next round of tariffs to go into effect on September 1.

Marketsread more

What to watch: Jobs Friday, Trump's new China tariff threat, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.

Morning Briefread more

Are Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon fair game?

CNBC's Jon Fortt sits down with antitrust experts Doug Melamed and Dina Srinivasan to discuss big tech monopolies.

Fortt Knoxread more
Politics

Trump tweets 'too bad!' about burglary attempt at Rep. Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump Friday offered sympathy — or a sharp serving of sarcasm — to his foe Rep. Elijah Cummings when he tweeted about the recent attempted burglary at the Maryland Democrat's Baltimore home.
  • Trump was unaware of the break-in last Saturday when he called Cummings' district "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."
  • The president's attack came on the heels of his Twitter volley, which some have called racist, against House members Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.
A split image of President Donald J. Trump (L) and U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.)
The Washington Post | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday used Twitter to offer sympathy — or a sharp serving of sarcasm — to his foe Rep. Elijah Cummings for a recent attempted burglary at the Baltimore home of the Maryland Democrat.

"Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed," Trump wrote in a tweet a day after the first reports about last Saturday morning's break-in.

"Too bad!" concluded the president, who for the past week has been firing verbal and written shots at Cummings.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond when asked whether Trump intended for his tweet to be sarcastic or sympathetic.

But Nikki Haley, a former Republican govenor of South Carolina who was Trump's first ambassador to the United Nations, replied to the president's tweet with one of her own, writing, "This is so unnecessary." She punctuated her tweet with an "eye-rolling" emoji.

Meanwhile Friday, Cummings issued a statement about the incident, which occurred hours before Trump launched a Twitter attack on the House Oversight Committee chairman and Baltimore that Democrats have blasted as racist.

"An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27," Cummings said.

"I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house," he said.

"I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them."

Cops said Thursday that they were investigating the report of a burglary at Cummings' home.

Police also said that "at this time, it is unknown if any property was taken from the location."

Trump and the general public were unaware of the break-in last Saturday when the president fired off two tweets aimed at Cummings, calling his congressional district "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

"If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place," Trump wrote.

The senior Democrat has angered the Republican president for his investigations of the Trump administration, and for his recent criticism of the Homeland Security Department's handling of conditions on the border with Mexico.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats quickly blasted Trump's comments as "racist" and "dangerous."

A number of commentators also pointed out that Trump has repeatedly used the word "infested " when referring to Democratic politicians of color. Cummings is black.

In July, Trump used his Twitter account to urge four freshman Democratic House members of color "who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" to "go back" to "help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

That tweet, like the one about Cummings, sparked strong criticism of Trump, with the president defending his comments in the following days.

Of the four congresswoman whom Trump attacked, just one, Rep. Ilhan Omar, is from another country. She left Somalia when she was six years old and became an American citizen when she was 17.

The other House members, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, were all born in the United States.