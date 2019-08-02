Tsunami warning for parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, Java after strong quake

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Jobsread more

Dow drops 270 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Trading Nationread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

Economyread more

US consumer sentiment index hits 98.4 in July, slightly topping...

The University of Michigan's final print on its consumer sentiment index for July came in at 98.4, matching its mid-month reading. The consensus estimate was 98.5, according...

Economyread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Investingread more

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

Investingread more

The global economy hasn't been this confusing in at least three...

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.

Investingread more

What to watch: Jobs Friday, Trump's new China tariff threat, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.

Morning Briefread more

Trade deficit remains stubbornly high amid escalating global...

The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.

Traderead more
Earthquakes

Tsunami warning for parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, Java after strong quake

Key Points
  • Indonesian authorities urged coastal-dwellers to head for higher ground on Friday after a tsunami warning with potential for waves up to 10 feet following a powerful earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java.
  • The Indonesian geophysics agency issued the warning after the quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey initially said had a magnitude of 7 and hit at a depth of 37 miles, about 141 miles from the city of Teluk Betung.
  • The magnitude was later lowered to 6.8.
People stand outside a shopping mall following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, swaying buildings as far away as the capital and prompting national authorities to urge those in coastal areas to head to higher ground in case of a tsunami.
Dita Alangkara | AP

Indonesian authorities urged coastal-dwellers to head for higher ground on Friday after a tsunami warning with potential for waves up to three metres (10 feet) following a powerful earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued the warning after the quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey initially said had a magnitude of 7 and hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung.

The magnitude was later lowered to 6.8.

The geophysics agency said there was a risk of a tsunami of in southern parts of Pandeglang and Panaitan island in Banten province, and Lampung in Sumatra.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Twitter that residents near coastlines at risk should "immediately evacuate to higher ground".

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but strong tremors were felt in Jakarta, the capital, prompting people to run out of office buildings.

The quake could also be felt in other cities such as Yogyakarta on Java island.

"It was so scary," said Gustiani Pratiwi, who was carrying two children near an apartment block in Jakarta when she felt the quake strongly.

Indonesia is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is frequently hit by earthquakes and sometimes accompanying tsunamis.

The most devastating in recent Indonesian history was on Dec. 26 in 2004, when a magnitude 9.5 quake triggered a massive tsunami that killed around 226,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia.

Last year, a tsunami hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi island, killing thousands, while a crater collapse at the Anak Krakatau volcano triggered a tsunami that killed at least 430 people in an area near the latest quake.

At Carita beach in Banten, which was affected by the Anak Krakatau quake, a resident described the alarm in the area.

"We are panicking a lot," Sandi, a resident of Carita beach, told Metro TV by telephone.

Next Article
Plume Creative | DigitalVision | Getty Images