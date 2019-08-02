At the US Education Department, applications for loan forgiveness languish

When Morgan Marler's 5-year-old daughter, Lilian, asks her why she doesn't work anymore, Marler doesn't know what to say.

"I can't explain debt to her," Marler, 29, said. "And how I went to school and it was all for nothing."

Marler attended ITT Technical Institute, a now-shuttered for-profit school, between 2013 and 2016. The school has since been found to have misled students with false advertisements. Marler, for her part, was told students typically went on to make $70,000 a year. After she graduated, the best jobs she could find were at call centers that paid $10 an hour — less than she'd been making before she enrolled at the school.

Her associates degree at ITT left her with $30,000 in student loans, and she's asked the Department of Education to cancel her debt, but has yet to hear back. That was nearly three years ago.

A federal judge ruled last year that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' delays of an Obama-era regulation aimed at forgiving the student debt of defrauded students were illegal. Still, advocates say, the department continues to neglect the applications of those like Marler.