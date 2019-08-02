Warren Buffett and Bill Murray hung out together and told jokes this week

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
Two American icons hung out in an Omaha, Nebraska ice cream shop and dished out some cheer.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett sat down for ice cream with actor and comedian Bill Murray at Ted and Wally's downtown shop on Thursday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The pair gave hugs to a local who noticed their conversation, the newspaper said, but added that they did not attract a crowd and were deep in conversation.
Buffett, known for his boyish sense of humor, shared jokes with Murray. When the Omaha World-Herald asked Murray what had brought him to Omaha, he answered "Alaska Airlines" — eliciting a chuckle from Buffett.
It was not clear what brought one of the world's richest men and one of the country's most famous comedians together.
Shares of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway got caught in a global sell-off in stocks this week, down more than 4%. But the decline was likely not phasing the "Oracle of Omaha" during his chat with Murray because of his belief in patient long-term investing.
