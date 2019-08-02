Your first trade for Friday, August 2

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Dow falls 100 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

The globe hasn't been this confusing in at least three decades

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.

Trade deficit remains stubbornly high amid escalating global...

The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.

Exxon Mobil earnings beat, shares jump 2%

Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.

Bannon on Trump's new tariff threat: China can no longer 'game...

The hardline ex-White House chief strategist says Washington has given Beijing "enough time" to follow through on trade promises.

