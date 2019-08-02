Your first trade for Friday, August 2

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.Jobsread more
Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.Economyread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.Trading Nationread more
The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.Investingread more
Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...Investingread more
The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.Investingread more
The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.Traderead more
Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.Earningsread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Carter Worth was a buyer of the Silver ETF.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Motors.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Ross Stores.
Guy Adami was a buyer of McKesson.
